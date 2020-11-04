QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) 20 Days SMA touch -1.67%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE: QEP) started the day on November 03, 2020, with a price decrease of -2.60% at $0.93. During the day, the stock rose to $0.98 and sunk to $0.9159 before settling in for the price of $0.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QEP posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$4.80.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -18.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $242.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $219.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $234.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0228, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2967.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 248 employees. It has generated 4,863,710 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -392,339. The stock had 7.40 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.07, operating margin was +16.75 and Pretax Margin of -11.63.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. QEP Resources Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 65.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s Director bought 30,000 shares at the rate of 0.60, making the entire transaction reach 18,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 180,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06, Company’s Director bought 15,000 for 1.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,485. This particular insider is now the holder of 150,000 in total.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -8.07 while generating a return on equity of -3.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

QEP Resources Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in the upcoming year.

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE: QEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QEP Resources Inc. (QEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.57, and its Beta score is 4.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.31.

In the same vein, QEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE: QEP), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.69 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.0703.

Raw Stochastic average of QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.78% that was lower than 92.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.