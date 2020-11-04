Telenav Inc. (TNAV) latest performance of 19.90% is not what was on cards

As on November 03, 2020, Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 19.90% to $4.76. During the day, the stock rose to $4.78 and sunk to $4.74 before settling in for the price of $3.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TNAV posted a 52-week range of $3.45-$6.50.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 8.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 111.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $219.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.90.

Telenav Inc. (TNAV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Telenav Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 52.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 01, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 300,000 shares at the rate of 5.43, making the entire transaction reach 1,628,880 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,494,205. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 20, Company’s CEO bought 50,000 for 4.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 247,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,423,927 in total.

Telenav Inc. (TNAV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Telenav Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 111.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telenav Inc. (TNAV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $83.51, and its Beta score is 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.63.

In the same vein, TNAV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Telenav Inc. (TNAV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Telenav Inc., TNAV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.45 million was better the volume of 0.31 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Telenav Inc. (TNAV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.16% that was higher than 63.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.