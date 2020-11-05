ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.64

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARC) open the trading on November 04, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 3.33% to $1.24. During the day, the stock rose to $1.25 and sunk to $1.19 before settling in for the price of $1.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARC posted a 52-week range of $0.34-$1.60.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -2.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -66.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0653, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0073.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2300 workers. It has generated 166,267 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,311. The stock had 6.97 Receivables turnover and 1.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.34, operating margin was +3.86 and Pretax Margin of +2.24.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 49.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 18, this organization’s Director bought 1,946 shares at the rate of 0.51, making the entire transaction reach 999 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 223,645. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s Director bought 15,054 for 0.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,819. This particular insider is now the holder of 221,699 in total.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2018 suggests? It has posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.01) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +0.79 while generating a return on equity of 2.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -66.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.48, and its Beta score is 1.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.12.

In the same vein, ARC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09.

Technical Analysis of ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC)

[ARC Document Solutions Inc., ARC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.1005.

Raw Stochastic average of ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.55% that was lower than 118.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.