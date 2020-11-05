C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) surge 2.67% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on November 04, 2020, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) started slowly as it slid -1.08% to $25.74. During the day, the stock rose to $27.08 and sunk to $25.60 before settling in for the price of $26.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCCC posted a 52-week range of $22.40-$28.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -76.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.08 billion.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 88 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -165.81 and Pretax Margin of -155.72.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 13.70% institutional ownership.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -159.48 while generating a return on equity of -225.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -76.60% and is forecasted to reach -2.15 in the upcoming year.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 36.02.

In the same vein, CCCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [C4 Therapeutics Inc., CCCC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.7 million was lower the volume of 0.75 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.66% While, its Average True Range was 1.91.