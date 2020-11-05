Centene Corporation (CNC) latest performance of -1.01% is not what was on cards

By Zach King
Top Picks

As on November 04, 2020, Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) started slowly as it slid -1.01% to $63.99. During the day, the stock rose to $65.84 and sunk to $63.41 before settling in for the price of $64.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNC posted a 52-week range of $43.96-$74.70.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 35.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $579.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $569.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $62.70.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 56600 workers. It has generated 1,318,710 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +2.86 and Pretax Margin of +2.39.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. Centene Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 97.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03, this organization’s Director sold 33,334 shares at the rate of 65.11, making the entire transaction reach 2,170,377 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 660,010. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 02, Company’s EVP, Markets & Products sold 35,000 for 62.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,170,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 838,386 in total.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.97) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +1.77 while generating a return on equity of 11.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.10% and is forecasted to reach 5.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Centene Corporation (CNC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.79, and its Beta score is 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.33.

In the same vein, CNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Centene Corporation (CNC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Centene Corporation, CNC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.97 million was better the volume of 4.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.44% While, its Average True Range was 2.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Centene Corporation (CNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.91% that was higher than 35.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

