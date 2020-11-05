LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.66M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 04, 2020, LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.00% to $33.36. During the day, the stock rose to $34.27 and sunk to $33.34 before settling in for the price of $34.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LKQ posted a 52-week range of $13.31-$36.63.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 13.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $304.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $298.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.86.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 51000 employees. It has generated 245,218 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 10,581. The stock had 10.95 Receivables turnover and 1.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.47, operating margin was +7.83 and Pretax Margin of +6.33.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. LKQ Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 98.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 14, this organization’s SVP — CIO sold 134 shares at the rate of 25.84, making the entire transaction reach 3,462 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,675. Preceding that transaction, on May 06, Company’s Director sold 1,212 for 24.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,580 in total.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.53) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +4.32 while generating a return on equity of 11.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LKQ Corporation (LKQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.04, and its Beta score is 1.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.20.

In the same vein, LKQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

Going through the that latest performance of [LKQ Corporation, LKQ]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.54 million was inferior to the volume of 2.66 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.02% While, its Average True Range was 1.17.

Raw Stochastic average of LKQ Corporation (LKQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.93% that was higher than 38.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.