NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $499.42K

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) started the day on November 04, 2020, with a price decrease of -2.71% at $63.95. During the day, the stock rose to $65.27 and sunk to $63.83 before settling in for the price of $65.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEP posted a 52-week range of $29.01-$68.39.

It was noted that the giant of the Utilities sector posted annual sales growth of 19.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -62.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -151.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.87.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.41, operating margin was +27.25 and Pretax Margin of -50.29.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. NextEra Energy Partners LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.72%, in contrast to 74.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Director bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 38.70, making the entire transaction reach 77,396 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,680. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s Director bought 2,500 for 42.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 106,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,010 in total.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.45) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of -8.30 while generating a return on equity of -3.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners LP’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -151.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 41.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -62.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.23.

In the same vein, NEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.67 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.42% While, its Average True Range was 2.02.

Raw Stochastic average of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.94% that was higher than 25.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.