Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.11

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) open the trading on November 04, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 10.99% to $21.01. During the day, the stock rose to $21.47 and sunk to $18.87 before settling in for the price of $18.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HEAR posted a 52-week range of $4.05-$20.95.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -58.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $324.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.91.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. Turtle Beach Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 61.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 18, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer & Pres sold 37,629 shares at the rate of 17.78, making the entire transaction reach 669,196 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 94,176. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 17, Company’s Chief Executive Officer & Pres sold 56,000 for 17.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 973,280. This particular insider is now the holder of 127,805 in total.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.37) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Turtle Beach Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -58.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.10, and its Beta score is 2.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.90.

In the same vein, HEAR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)

[Turtle Beach Corporation, HEAR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.07% While, its Average True Range was 1.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.64% that was higher than 61.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.