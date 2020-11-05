Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) EPS is poised to hit -0.65 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on November 04, 2020, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) got off with the flyer as it spiked 14.59% to $40.99. During the day, the stock rose to $42.15 and sunk to $39.00 before settling in for the price of $35.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UBER posted a 52-week range of $13.71-$41.86.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 95.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -66.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.74 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.69 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $73.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.68.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Uber Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 72.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 30, this organization’s See Remarks sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 33.91, making the entire transaction reach 67,820 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 269,405. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 30, Company’s See Remarks sold 2,000 for 36.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 72,187. This particular insider is now the holder of 275,373 in total.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.86) by -$0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.30% and is forecasted to reach -1.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 64.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -66.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.36.

In the same vein, UBER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Uber Technologies Inc., UBER], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 32.72 million was better the volume of 28.88 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.11% While, its Average True Range was 1.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.53% that was higher than 48.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.