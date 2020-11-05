Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.2 million

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) started the day on November 04, 2020, with a price increase of 4.49% at $196.39. During the day, the stock rose to $197.56 and sunk to $189.56 before settling in for the price of $187.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRSK posted a 52-week range of $116.61-$195.10.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $162.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $185.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $169.28.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 9060 employees. It has generated 280,333 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 48,376. The stock had 6.08 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.12, operating margin was +31.88 and Pretax Margin of +21.80.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Consulting Services Industry. Verisk Analytics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 92.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 20, this organization’s EVP and COO sold 27,433 shares at the rate of 190.55, making the entire transaction reach 5,227,370 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 61,502. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 18, Company’s EVP and COO sold 27,433 for 183.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,037,638. This particular insider is now the holder of 61,502 in total.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.19) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +17.26 while generating a return on equity of 20.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.20% and is forecasted to reach 5.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $63.09, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 53.69.

In the same vein, VRSK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.11, a figure that is expected to reach 1.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.8 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.85 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.54% While, its Average True Range was 5.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.21% that was higher than 22.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.