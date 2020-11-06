Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) 20 Days SMA touch -3.64%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on November 05, 2020, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) started slowly as it slid -8.78% to $46.98. During the day, the stock rose to $49.17 and sunk to $46.35 before settling in for the price of $51.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXNX posted a 52-week range of $15.25-$52.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -139.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.51.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 302 employees. It has generated 45,762 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -264,685. The stock had 3.33 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.04, operating margin was -597.68 and Pretax Margin of -592.87.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 300 shares at the rate of 50.00, making the entire transaction reach 15,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 112,564. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 30, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 7,137 for 47.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 341,999. This particular insider is now the holder of 112,864 in total.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.5) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -578.40 while generating a return on equity of -49.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -139.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.20 in the upcoming year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 36.65.

In the same vein, AXNX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc., AXNX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.71 million was better the volume of 0.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.37% While, its Average True Range was 2.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.67% that was higher than 50.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.