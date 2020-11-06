Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) EPS growth this year is -33.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on November 05, 2020, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) started slowly as it slid -2.57% to $63.75. During the day, the stock rose to $65.38 and sunk to $63.54 before settling in for the price of $65.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BMY posted a 52-week range of $45.76-$68.34.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -33.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.26 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.25 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $142.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.99.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 30000 employees. It has generated 871,500 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 114,633. The stock had 3.68 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +65.98, operating margin was +24.63 and Pretax Margin of +19.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 76.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 31, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 39,840 shares at the rate of 62.70, making the entire transaction reach 2,497,968 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 445,584. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 17, Company’s SVP,Head Glob. Medical Affairs sold 5,327 for 64.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 340,928. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,534 in total.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.48) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +13.15 while generating a return on equity of 10.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -33.90% and is forecasted to reach 7.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.51.

In the same vein, BMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10, a figure that is expected to reach 1.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BMY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 15.62 million was better the volume of 13.77 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.39% While, its Average True Range was 1.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.94% that was higher than 24.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.