Element Solutions Inc (ESI) is 8.00% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on November 05, 2020, Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.73% to $12.39. During the day, the stock rose to $12.445 and sunk to $12.00 before settling in for the price of $11.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ESI posted a 52-week range of $5.35-$12.74.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 16.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 170.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $248.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $220.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.62.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4400 workers. It has generated 417,250 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,932. The stock had 4.92 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.94, operating margin was +14.34 and Pretax Margin of +7.67.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Element Solutions Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 92.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03, this organization’s VP, Program Mgt & Integration sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 11.85, making the entire transaction reach 35,550 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,862. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 06, Company’s Director bought 500,000 for 11.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,750,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 500,000 in total.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +4.30 while generating a return on equity of 3.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 170.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Element Solutions Inc (ESI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.44, and its Beta score is 1.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.81.

In the same vein, ESI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Element Solutions Inc, ESI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.32 million was lower the volume of 2.08 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Element Solutions Inc (ESI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.43% that was higher than 34.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.