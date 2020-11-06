Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) recent quarterly performance of 29.12% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 05, 2020, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) set off with pace as it heaved 3.20% to $16.14. During the day, the stock rose to $16.15 and sunk to $15.73 before settling in for the price of $15.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEVI posted a 52-week range of $9.09-$20.70.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $397.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.27.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 15800 employees. It has generated 365,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 24,975. The stock had 8.76 Receivables turnover and 1.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.72, operating margin was +9.94 and Pretax Margin of +8.28.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Levi Strauss & Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.40%, in contrast to 79.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 20, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 102,780 shares at the rate of 16.25, making the entire transaction reach 1,670,175 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 19, Company’s 10% Owner sold 16,621 for 16.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 266,435. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 8/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +6.84 while generating a return on equity of 35.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.01.

In the same vein, LEVI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Levi Strauss & Co., LEVI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.37 million was inferior to the volume of 1.7 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.24% that was lower than 42.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.