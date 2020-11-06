PACCAR Inc (PCAR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.11

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) started the day on November 05, 2020, with a price increase of 2.10% at $90.61. During the day, the stock rose to $91.3075 and sunk to $88.085 before settling in for the price of $88.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PCAR posted a 52-week range of $49.11-$93.30.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $346.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $339.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $87.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $76.58.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 27000 employees. It has generated 948,922 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 88,441. The stock had 19.55 Receivables turnover and 0.95 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.83, operating margin was +11.77 and Pretax Margin of +12.10.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. PACCAR Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 67.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 23, this organization’s Vice President sold 8,762 shares at the rate of 92.40, making the entire transaction reach 809,576 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,858. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 23, Company’s PRESIDENT & CFO sold 6,424 for 92.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 596,639. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,515 in total.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.98) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +9.32 while generating a return on equity of 26.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.10% and is forecasted to reach 5.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PACCAR Inc (PCAR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.10, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.39.

In the same vein, PCAR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.10, a figure that is expected to reach 1.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.45 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.95 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.92% While, its Average True Range was 2.86.

Raw Stochastic average of PACCAR Inc (PCAR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.69% that was higher than 25.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.