Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) recent quarterly performance of 2.04% is not showing the real picture

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) started the day on November 05, 2020, with a price increase of 2.70% at $9.50. During the day, the stock rose to $9.88 and sunk to $9.21 before settling in for the price of $9.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QUOT posted a 52-week range of $4.55-$11.42.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 14.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $883.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.82.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. Quotient Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.60%, in contrast to 76.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 02, this organization’s Director sold 2,216 shares at the rate of 8.94, making the entire transaction reach 19,805 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,855. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s GC, Sec. and Comp. Officer sold 10,000 for 8.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 87,082. This particular insider is now the holder of 291,176 in total.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 126.20.

In the same vein, QUOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.6 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.24% that was lower than 43.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.