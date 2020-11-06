Regions Financial Corporation (RF) volume hits 10.49 million: A New Opening for Investors

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) established initial surge of 4.19% at $13.68, as the Stock market unbolted on November 05, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $13.9775 and sunk to $13.17 before settling in for the price of $13.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RF posted a 52-week range of $6.94-$17.54.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 5.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $960.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $956.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.71.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Regions Financial Corporation industry. Regions Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 77.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 11, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 9.88, making the entire transaction reach 98,789 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,527. Preceding that transaction, on May 08, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 10.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 51,043. This particular insider is now the holder of 41,527 in total.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.33) by $0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in the upcoming year.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Regions Financial Corporation (RF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.16, and its Beta score is 1.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.45.

In the same vein, RF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Regions Financial Corporation, RF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 11.2 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Regions Financial Corporation (RF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.34% that was higher than 45.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.