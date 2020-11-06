Teradyne Inc. (TER) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.16M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 05, 2020, Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) set off with pace as it heaved 3.62% to $99.32. During the day, the stock rose to $100.345 and sunk to $97.04 before settling in for the price of $95.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TER posted a 52-week range of $42.87-$96.43.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $165.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $165.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $83.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $74.04.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Teradyne Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 98.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04, this organization’s Director sold 6,867 shares at the rate of 92.00, making the entire transaction reach 631,764 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,437. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 03, Company’s President and CEO sold 129,976 for 90.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,720,848. This particular insider is now the holder of 366,058 in total.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.12) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 48.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teradyne Inc. (TER). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.33, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.99.

In the same vein, TER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

Going through the that latest performance of [Teradyne Inc., TER]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.8 million was inferior to the volume of 2.31 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.52% While, its Average True Range was 3.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Teradyne Inc. (TER) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.39% that was higher than 37.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.