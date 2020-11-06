The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) 14-day ATR is 0.96: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on November 05, 2020, The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.48% to $27.39. During the day, the stock rose to $28.345 and sunk to $26.98 before settling in for the price of $26.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CG posted a 52-week range of $15.21-$34.98.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 243.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $351.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $183.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.67.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.80%, in contrast to 36.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 09, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 24,510 shares at the rate of 25.51, making the entire transaction reach 625,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,969. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 05, Company’s 10% Owner sold 230,172 for 128.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,588,611. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.36) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 243.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.07.

In the same vein, CG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.87, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Carlyle Group Inc., CG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.27 million was lower the volume of 2.1 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.90% While, its Average True Range was 1.08.

Raw Stochastic average of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.59% that was higher than 30.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.