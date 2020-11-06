The key reasons why International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) is -25.25% away from 52-week high?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) started the day on November 05, 2020, with a price increase of 2.41% at $107.55. During the day, the stock rose to $108.28 and sunk to $105.43 before settling in for the price of $105.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IFF posted a 52-week range of $92.14-$143.87.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $116.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $123.12.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 13600 employees. It has generated 377,947 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 33,292. The stock had 5.24 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.30, operating margin was +15.22 and Pretax Margin of +10.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 99.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 16, this organization’s Group President Fragrance sold 156 shares at the rate of 118.04, making the entire transaction reach 18,414 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,452. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 30, Company’s 10% Owner bought 9,492 for 111.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,056,456. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,130,000 in total.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.31) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.81 while generating a return on equity of 7.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.90% and is forecasted to reach 6.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.91, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 55.56.

In the same vein, IFF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.72, a figure that is expected to reach 1.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.36 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.1 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.86% While, its Average True Range was 3.11.

Raw Stochastic average of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.19% that was higher than 25.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.