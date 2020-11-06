United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.02

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on November 05, 2020, United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.70% to $0.37. During the day, the stock rose to $0.39 and sunk to $0.35 before settling in for the price of $0.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAMY posted a 52-week range of $0.22-$0.73.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -545.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4094, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4045.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 103 employees. It has generated 46,712 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,751. The stock had 14.73 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -17.22, operating margin was -28.23 and Pretax Margin of -44.42.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. United States Antimony Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.87%, in contrast to 3.20% institutional ownership.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -44.42 while generating a return on equity of -36.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

United States Antimony Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -545.30%.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.38.

In the same vein, UAMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [United States Antimony Corporation, UAMY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.32 million was better the volume of 0.69 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.0609.

Raw Stochastic average of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 114.27% that was lower than 163.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

