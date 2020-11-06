Wabash National Corporation (WNC) volume hits 1.08 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Zach King
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 05, 2020, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) set off with pace as it heaved 10.52% to $16.92. During the day, the stock rose to $17.29 and sunk to $15.50 before settling in for the price of $15.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WNC posted a 52-week range of $6.26-$16.18.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 4.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $899.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.83.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 6900 workers. It has generated 336,107 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 12,982. The stock had 12.46 Receivables turnover and 1.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.43, operating margin was +6.26 and Pretax Margin of +5.08.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 8.68, making the entire transaction reach 86,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 59,625. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 9.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 47,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 49,625 in total.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +3.86 while generating a return on equity of 18.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wabash National Corporation (WNC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.81.

In the same vein, WNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Wabash National Corporation, WNC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.63 million was inferior to the volume of 0.71 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Wabash National Corporation (WNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.07% that was higher than 49.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

