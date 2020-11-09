Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) volume hits 458.56 million: A New Opening for Investors

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) started the day on November 06, 2020, with a price increase of 56.14% at $9.79. During the day, the stock rose to $12.18 and sunk to $8.12 before settling in for the price of $6.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACB posted a 52-week range of $3.71-$47.04.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $121.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.96.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2731 employees. It has generated 102,126 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,198,765. The stock had 3.35 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -56.85, operating margin was -194.00 and Pretax Margin of -1209.14.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1173.81 while generating a return on equity of -100.17.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91.

In the same vein, ACB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.22.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB), its last 5-days Average volume was 131.26 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 9.48 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.32% While, its Average True Range was 1.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 246.02% that was higher than 136.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.