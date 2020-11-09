Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.99

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 06, 2020, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.35% to $1.32. During the day, the stock rose to $1.3799 and sunk to $1.305 before settling in for the price of $1.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CATB posted a 52-week range of $1.25-$8.59.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.4398, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.6886.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.57%, in contrast to 52.40% institutional ownership.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.45) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -74.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.29 in the upcoming year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39.

In the same vein, CATB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., CATB]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.11 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.3690.

Raw Stochastic average of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 496.08% that was higher than 214.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.