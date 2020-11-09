Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) PE Ratio stood at $6.11: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 06, 2020, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) set off with pace as it heaved 5.70% to $12.60. During the day, the stock rose to $12.68 and sunk to $11.95 before settling in for the price of $11.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELP posted a 52-week range of $8.28-$18.15.

The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $273.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.60%, in contrast to 28.90% institutional ownership.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.34) by $0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.40%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.11, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.24.

In the same vein, ELP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.06.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, ELP]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.13 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.68 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.41% that was lower than 42.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.