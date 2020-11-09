Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) last month volatility was 7.11%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) established initial surge of 16.16% at $7.51, as the Stock market unbolted on November 06, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $8.44 and sunk to $6.70 before settling in for the price of $6.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRON posted a 52-week range of $4.00-$9.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $349.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $183.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.02.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 631 employees. It has generated 49,785 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,445,235. The stock had 1.90 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -84.06, operating margin was -489.08 and Pretax Margin of +4916.14.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cronos Group Inc. industry. Cronos Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.43%, in contrast to 17.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 07, this organization’s Chief Innovation Officer bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 5.78, making the entire transaction reach 86,756 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,000.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4911.60 while generating a return on equity of 124.79.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 83.66.

In the same vein, CRON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.95.

Technical Analysis of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cronos Group Inc., CRON]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 6.02 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 115.74% that was higher than 71.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.