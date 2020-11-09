First Bancorp (FBNC) volume hits 1.55 million: A New Opening for Investors

First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) started the day on November 06, 2020, with a price increase of 12.16% at $27.39. During the day, the stock rose to $29.67 and sunk to $26.65 before settling in for the price of $24.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FBNC posted a 52-week range of $17.32-$41.34.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $780.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.66.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1065 employees. It has generated 278,007 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +37.71 and Pretax Margin of +37.65.

First Bancorp (FBNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. First Bancorp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 70.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 23, this organization’s Director bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 20.71, making the entire transaction reach 51,772 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 68,348. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s Director bought 4,176 for 23.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,932. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,582 in total.

First Bancorp (FBNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +29.80 while generating a return on equity of 11.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Bancorp (FBNC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.22, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.39.

In the same vein, FBNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.97, a figure that is expected to reach 0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Bancorp (FBNC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.42 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.16% While, its Average True Range was 1.51.

Raw Stochastic average of First Bancorp (FBNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.98% that was higher than 45.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.