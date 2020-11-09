Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) volume hits 4.79 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 06, 2020, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.18% to $3.65. During the day, the stock rose to $4.27 and sunk to $3.58 before settling in for the price of $3.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KXIN posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$13.40.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $241.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.14.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 279 employees. It has generated 1,199,631 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -165,290. The stock had 513.34 Receivables turnover and 2.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1.64, operating margin was -17.73 and Pretax Margin of -21.21.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.60%, in contrast to 0.60% institutional ownership.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -13.78 while generating a return on equity of -45.06.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.72.

In the same vein, KXIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.39.

Technical Analysis of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Kaixin Auto Holdings, KXIN]. Its last 5-days volume of 10.82 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.12% While, its Average True Range was 1.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 271.02% that was lower than 366.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.