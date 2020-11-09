Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.51M

By Zach King
Top Picks

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) started the day on November 06, 2020, with a price increase of 3.98% at $38.65. During the day, the stock rose to $39.23 and sunk to $36.45 before settling in for the price of $37.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KC posted a 52-week range of $17.01-$42.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.30.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1841 workers. It has generated 311,009 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -87,351. The stock had 3.49 Receivables turnover and 0.67 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.06, operating margin was -28.90 and Pretax Margin of -27.86.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -28.09 while generating a return on equity of -31.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in the upcoming year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.97.

In the same vein, KC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.56 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.77 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.83% that was lower than 82.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

