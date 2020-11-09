LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Open at price of $7.17: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) started the day on November 06, 2020, with a price increase of 8.57% at $7.73. During the day, the stock rose to $7.94 and sunk to $6.95 before settling in for the price of $7.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LX posted a 52-week range of $6.04-$16.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $182.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.20.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3227 employees. It has generated 481,572 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 102,903. The stock had 1.16 Receivables turnover and 0.68 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.45, operating margin was +25.20 and Pretax Margin of +25.20.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.88%, in contrast to 37.10% institutional ownership.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.34) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +21.37 while generating a return on equity of 42.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in the upcoming year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83.

In the same vein, LX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.71, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.38 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Raw Stochastic average of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.46% that was higher than 77.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.