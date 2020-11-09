Li Auto Inc. (LI) EPS is poised to hit -0.54 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) flaunted slowness of -5.80% at $26.46, as the Stock market unbolted on November 06, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $28.32 and sunk to $25.2975 before settling in for the price of $28.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LI posted a 52-week range of $14.31-$28.49.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -119.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $855.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.56.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2628 employees. It has generated 15,660 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -133,149. The stock had 0.32 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -34.25, operating margin was -647.24 and Pretax Margin of -793.04.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -850.27 while generating a return on equity of -65.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -119.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in the upcoming year.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Li Auto Inc. (LI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 133.71.

Technical Analysis of Li Auto Inc. (LI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Li Auto Inc., LI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 10.28 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.27% While, its Average True Range was 2.16.