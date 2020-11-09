LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) is 33.76% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on November 06, 2020, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.42% to $76.03. During the day, the stock rose to $76.25 and sunk to $72.58 before settling in for the price of $71.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RAMP posted a 52-week range of $23.44-$71.93.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -13.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -40.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $65.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.83.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1150 workers. It has generated 330,932 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -108,923. The stock had 3.09 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.59, operating margin was -45.29 and Pretax Margin of -43.50.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 02, this organization’s PRESIDENT AND CCO sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 66.24, making the entire transaction reach 993,660 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 151,217. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 15, Company’s Director sold 770 for 57.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 44,121. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,686 in total.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -32.91 while generating a return on equity of -10.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -40.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.82.

In the same vein, RAMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [LiveRamp Holdings Inc., RAMP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.82 million was better the volume of 0.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.07% While, its Average True Range was 3.60.

Raw Stochastic average of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.94% that was higher than 43.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.