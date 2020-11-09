Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) 14-day ATR is 0.55: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) started the day on November 06, 2020, with a price decrease of -8.15% at $7.78. During the day, the stock rose to $7.9889 and sunk to $7.48 before settling in for the price of $8.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBYI posted a 52-week range of $5.50-$15.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $335.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.11.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.80%, in contrast to 98.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 02, this organization’s SEE REMARKS sold 97 shares at the rate of 7.81, making the entire transaction reach 758 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 76,719. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 02, Company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO sold 371 for 7.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,899. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,302,848 in total.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.39) by -$0.4. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in the upcoming year.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.39.

In the same vein, PBYI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.74 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.42% that was higher than 49.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

