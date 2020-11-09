Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $947.46K

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) open the trading on November 06, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 7.12% to $14.00. During the day, the stock rose to $14.4732 and sunk to $12.7507 before settling in for the price of $13.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RRGB posted a 52-week range of $4.04-$37.29.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $223.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.47.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 24586 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 53,486 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -321. The stock had 55.48 Receivables turnover and 1.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.53, operating margin was +0.67 and Pretax Margin of -1.69.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Restaurants industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 300,692 shares at the rate of 14.76, making the entire transaction reach 4,439,236 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 640,100. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09, Company’s 10% Owner sold 559,208 for 18.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,332,878. This particular insider is now the holder of 940,792 in total.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$1.56) by $1.37. This company achieved a net margin of -0.60 while generating a return on equity of -2.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.30% and is forecasted to reach -1.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21.

In the same vein, RRGB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -18.34, a figure that is expected to reach -1.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB)

[Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., RRGB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.39% that was lower than 86.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.