The key reasons why AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is -28.42% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 06, 2020, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) set off with pace as it heaved 2.91% to $27.56. During the day, the stock rose to $28.00 and sunk to $27.04 before settling in for the price of $26.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AU posted a 52-week range of $12.66-$38.50.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $418.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $412.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.23.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 34263 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.90, operating margin was +16.77 and Pretax Margin of +12.79.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gold industry. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 36.60% institutional ownership.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.94) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +10.33 while generating a return on equity of 14.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 46.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.28, and its Beta score is 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.15.

In the same vein, AU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.51, a figure that is expected to reach 1.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Going through the that latest performance of [AngloGold Ashanti Limited, AU]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.55 million was inferior to the volume of 3.46 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.70% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.

Raw Stochastic average of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.41% that was higher than 54.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.