The key reasons why Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) is -47.97% away from 52-week high?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) started the day on November 06, 2020, with a price increase of 18.52% at $1.92. During the day, the stock rose to $1.93 and sunk to $1.64 before settling in for the price of $1.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YVR posted a 52-week range of $1.27-$3.69.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4891, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8626.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 95 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -686.39, operating margin was -1708.75 and Pretax Margin of -1814.36.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.60%, in contrast to 12.70% institutional ownership.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1766.25 while generating a return on equity of -112.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.30%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15.

In the same vein, YVR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.79.

Technical Analysis of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.4 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.72 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.1707.

Raw Stochastic average of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 143.71% that was higher than 81.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.