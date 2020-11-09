UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) recent quarterly performance of -36.57% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 06, 2020, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) set off with pace as it heaved 20.33% to $1.03. During the day, the stock rose to $1.19 and sunk to $0.86 before settling in for the price of $0.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UTSI posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$3.05.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -12.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -182.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1286, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7636.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 478 employees. It has generated 137,287 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,186. The stock had 0.93 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.81, operating margin was -9.35 and Pretax Margin of -6.01.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 71.40%, in contrast to 3.60% institutional ownership.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -5.96 while generating a return on equity of -3.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -182.90%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61.

In the same vein, UTSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11.

Technical Analysis of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI)

Going through the that latest performance of [UTStarcom Holdings Corp., UTSI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.24 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.25 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.1136.

Raw Stochastic average of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 113.32% that was higher than 64.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.