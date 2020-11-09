Uxin Limited (UXIN) 14-day ATR is 0.11: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) established initial surge of 10.32% at $1.07, as the Stock market unbolted on November 06, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $1.10 and sunk to $0.95 before settling in for the price of $0.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UXIN posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$3.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $297.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $193.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $336.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9629, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4212.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uxin Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uxin Limited (UXIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.44.

In the same vein, UXIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Uxin Limited, UXIN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.79 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.1065.

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited (UXIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.94% that was lower than 93.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.