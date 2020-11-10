Callaway Golf Company (ELY) 20 Days SMA touch 1.23%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on November 09, 2020, Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.34% to $18.58. During the day, the stock rose to $19.1914 and sunk to $17.98 before settling in for the price of $17.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELY posted a 52-week range of $4.75-$22.33.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 13.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $94.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.51.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Leisure industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06, this organization’s EVP, Callaway Golf sold 24,595 shares at the rate of 21.81, making the entire transaction reach 536,427 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,552.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.38) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Callaway Golf Company (ELY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.13.

In the same vein, ELY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Callaway Golf Company, ELY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.8 million was better the volume of 1.8 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.30% While, its Average True Range was 1.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Callaway Golf Company (ELY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.98% that was higher than 52.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.