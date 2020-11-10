Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) surge 24.93% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 09, 2020, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) set off with pace as it heaved 20.39% to $4.31. During the day, the stock rose to $4.42 and sunk to $4.01 before settling in for the price of $3.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVE posted a 52-week range of $1.41-$10.52.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 0.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 175.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.23 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.02 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.56.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2361 workers. It has generated 8,547,649 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 929,267. The stock had 17.26 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.53, operating margin was +8.79 and Pretax Margin of +6.92.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 73.10% institutional ownership.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2017, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by $0.48. This company achieved a net margin of +10.87 while generating a return on equity of 11.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 175.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in the upcoming year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.19.

In the same vein, CVE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cenovus Energy Inc., CVE]. Its last 5-days volume of 9.62 million indicated improvement to the volume of 7.44 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.67% that was higher than 66.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

