Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) is predicted to post EPS of 0.73 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN) flaunted slowness of -0.06% at $106.05, as the Stock market unbolted on November 09, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $106.24 and sunk to $105.98 before settling in for the price of $106.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNKN posted a 52-week range of $38.51-$106.28.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $85.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $70.57.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1114 employees. It has generated 1,230,006 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 217,257. The stock had 10.02 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.01, operating margin was +31.59 and Pretax Margin of +23.30.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. industry. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 91.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 13, this organization’s President, Dunkin’ Americas sold 14,500 shares at the rate of 72.12, making the entire transaction reach 1,045,740 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,242. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 12, Company’s Chief Comm & Sust Officer sold 44,828 for 71.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,191,554. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.8) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +17.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $40.05, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 54.81.

In the same vein, DNKN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc., DNKN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.34 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 97.27% While, its Average True Range was 2.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.37% that was higher than 34.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.