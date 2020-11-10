Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.64

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) open the trading on November 09, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.42% to $98.22. During the day, the stock rose to $105.04 and sunk to $97.90 before settling in for the price of $100.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICE posted a 52-week range of $63.51-$106.99.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $561.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $555.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $94.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 91.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 08, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 2,946 shares at the rate of 101.29, making the entire transaction reach 298,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,981. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 23, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 38,026 for 98.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,739,106. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,390,946 in total.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.99) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.20% and is forecasted to reach 4.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.98% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.07, and its Beta score is 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.45.

In the same vein, ICE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.63, a figure that is expected to reach 1.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

[Intercontinental Exchange Inc., ICE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.81% While, its Average True Range was 3.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.19% that was higher than 22.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.