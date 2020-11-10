Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as NIO Limited (NIO) last week performance was 32.11%

As on November 09, 2020, NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.74% to $44.02. During the day, the stock rose to $45.29 and sunk to $40.38 before settling in for the price of $41.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIO posted a 52-week range of $1.66-$43.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.05 billion, simultaneously with a float of $944.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.09.

NIO Limited (NIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. NIO Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.67%, in contrast to 39.60% institutional ownership.

NIO Limited (NIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

NIO Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in the upcoming year.

NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NIO Limited (NIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 41.20.

In the same vein, NIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NIO Limited (NIO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NIO Limited, NIO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 273.4 million was better the volume of 96.46 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.25% While, its Average True Range was 3.09.

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Limited (NIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.78% that was lower than 101.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.