Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) surge 4.67% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) started the day on November 09, 2020, with a price increase of 0.33% at $6.05. During the day, the stock rose to $6.32 and sunk to $6.05 before settling in for the price of $6.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIRI posted a 52-week range of $4.11-$7.40.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 13.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.33 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.04 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.84.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4534 employees. It has generated 1,719,012 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 201,588. The stock had 17.26 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.92, operating margin was +22.53 and Pretax Margin of +15.36.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 18.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s Director sold 84,750 shares at the rate of 5.60, making the entire transaction reach 474,261 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 413,595. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 05, Company’s Senior VP & Controller sold 261,159 for 7.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,885,568. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,026,787 in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.64, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.63.

In the same vein, SIRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI), its last 5-days Average volume was 25.4 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 27.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.50% that was higher than 28.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

