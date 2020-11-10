Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) Trades on High Volume After It Reports 45% Revenue Growth for Q3 2020

By newsdaemon
WISA sees dramatic growth in the third quarter in spite of pandemic and projects 100% YoYgrowth in Q4. 

The founding member of the WiSA Association, Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) has just updated its third quarter results for the period ended Sep. 30, 2020.

Shares of WISA rallied in the premarket after the Q3 earnings update, as the stock kicked off the day at $3.01 jumping from the previous close of $2.13, up by almost 10%.

As we write this at 10:26 A.M. EDT, just before Q3 earnings call which is scheduled at 10:30 A.M., WISA was trading at $3.26 soaring by 52.61%.

Currently, the stock was trading with a high volume of 54 million.

Third-Quarter 2020 Highlights

The company made notable progress during the third quarter as the revenues soared 45% in the quarter compared to prior year period. While the gross margin increased by 17.1%, up from 7.6% in Q3 last year.

By the end of Sep. 30, 2020, Summit Wireless owned $9.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Based on improving financial growth, WISA anticipates the fourth quarter revenue to exceed 100% year over year.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Brett Moyerbelieves that the improving trend will continue into the next year which will accelerate Summit Wireless’ growth in 2021. He added:

“All of WiSA’s performance metrics – membership, shipments, and website visitors – are gaining momentum. As leading indicators of Summit Wireless revenue, they give us confidence in our continued revenue growth in Q4 2020 especially as we enter the promising holiday season.”

The company has added seven new WiSA members which represent 11 brands including the two leading TV brands Hisense and SKYWORTH. Summit Wireless expects that WiSA will engage theguidance of 5 to 7 TV brands during the next year.

In addition, the company has attracted a large audience to wisaassociation.org, with 112% incline in visitors during the Q3 from Q2 2020. WiSA expects the visitors will increase in the next quarter, projected around 150,000 to 175,000 visitors.

WiSA also introduced its first branded product, SoundSend™, a wireless HDMI transmitter connecting smart TVs to WiSA Certified speakers. This will expand the total available market for WiSA by 800 million smart TVs. The SoundSend device is a high-quality product, making it compete with premium soundbars.

The strong business as well as financial growth will drive Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) to cover the gaps which impacted the firm’s performance during the pandemic. The WiSA Association’sexpansion with TV Brand members will also support the company to push further in the future.

