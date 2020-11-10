The key reasons why Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) is -96.05% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) established initial surge of 4.27% at $0.12, as the Stock market unbolted on November 09, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $0.136 and sunk to $0.1214 before settling in for the price of $0.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTRM posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$3.15.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $131.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1511, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5086.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1 employees. It has generated 5,967,772 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,200,786. The stock had 6.55 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.62, operating margin was +23.72 and Pretax Margin of +18.23.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Castor Maritime Inc. industry. Castor Maritime Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.95%, in contrast to 13.73% institutional ownership.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +20.12 while generating a return on equity of 10.46.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.74.

In the same vein, CTRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.33.

Technical Analysis of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Castor Maritime Inc., CTRM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 6.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.0092.

Raw Stochastic average of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.53% that was lower than 95.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

