United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) latest performance of 6.37% is not what was on cards

As on November 09, 2020, United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.37% to $5.68. During the day, the stock rose to $6.09 and sunk to $5.60 before settling in for the price of $5.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UMC posted a 52-week range of $2.10-$5.91.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 1.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.44 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.16 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.29.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 19929 workers. It has generated 7,570,192 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 495,868. The stock had 5.78 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.22, operating margin was -0.33 and Pretax Margin of +3.10.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +6.55 while generating a return on equity of 4.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.94, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.96.

In the same vein, UMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [United Microelectronics Corporation, UMC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.45 million was better the volume of 1.69 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.78% that was lower than 67.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.