VEON Ltd. (VEON) latest performance of -1.48% is not what was on cards

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) started the day on November 09, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.48% at $1.33. During the day, the stock rose to $1.415 and sunk to $1.31 before settling in for the price of $1.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VEON posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$2.78.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -8.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 79.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 256.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.75 billion, simultaneously with a float of $751.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3046, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6429.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 46492 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 170,324 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,934. The stock had 10.94 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.98, operating margin was +20.52 and Pretax Margin of +13.33.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. VEON Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.60%, in contrast to 27.10% institutional ownership.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.01 while generating a return on equity of 25.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

VEON Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 256.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in the upcoming year.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VEON Ltd. (VEON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.75.

In the same vein, VEON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.65 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.0512.

Raw Stochastic average of VEON Ltd. (VEON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.32% that was higher than 35.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.