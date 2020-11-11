A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) as it 5-day change was 6.95%

As on November 10, 2020, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.25% to $3.23. During the day, the stock rose to $3.25 and sunk to $3.02 before settling in for the price of $3.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UEPS posted a 52-week range of $2.70-$4.45.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -24.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $196.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.37.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2875 employees. It has generated 52,521 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -33,153. The stock had 1.86 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.73, operating margin was -17.49 and Pretax Margin of -43.06.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 45.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 02, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 20,909 shares at the rate of 3.43, making the entire transaction reach 71,718 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,154,965. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 02, Company’s Director bought 20,909 for 3.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 71,718. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,154,965 in total.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -63.12 while generating a return on equity of -23.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.30.

In the same vein, UEPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc., UEPS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.44 million was better the volume of 0.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.02% that was higher than 28.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.