Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) 14-day ATR is 2.98: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) started the day on November 10, 2020, with a price decrease of -3.72% at $73.28. During the day, the stock rose to $76.60 and sunk to $73.16 before settling in for the price of $76.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEM posted a 52-week range of $31.00-$89.23.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 242.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $242.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $242.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $80.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $65.65.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6193 employees. It has generated 298,213 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 56,557. The stock had 23.52 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.67, operating margin was +18.71 and Pretax Margin of +29.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 78.10% institutional ownership.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.68) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +18.97 while generating a return on equity of 9.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 242.10% and is forecasted to reach 4.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 60.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.76, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 107.51.

In the same vein, AEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.82 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.77 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.32% While, its Average True Range was 3.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.50% that was higher than 43.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.